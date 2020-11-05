Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CIT Group (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 8,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 530% compared to the average daily volume of 1,351 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CIT Group by 82.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in CIT Group by 39.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in CIT Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CIT Group in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIT. ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CIT Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CIT Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

CIT stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.62. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $48.96.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

