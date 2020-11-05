Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,156 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 98 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 329.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEIX opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 million, a PE ratio of 37.60 and a beta of 2.74. CONSOL Energy has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.54.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $162.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.47%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

