Investors Buy Large Volume of SailPoint Technologies Call Options (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,255 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the average daily volume of 995 call options.

SAIL opened at $46.01 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1,150.54 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. SailPoint Technologies had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $92.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,288,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,722,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,100. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the second quarter worth $53,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

