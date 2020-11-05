Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) Increased by Desjardins (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) – Desjardins boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80. Desjardins also issued estimates for IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$775.50 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$30.80 on Tuesday. IGM Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of C$20.96 and a 52-week high of C$40.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.57.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

