Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Watford from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $680.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Watford has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,208,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Watford by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

