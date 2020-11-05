Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

WMG opened at $27.57 on Thursday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.94 million. Analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

