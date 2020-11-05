Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.51 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,540,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Western Digital by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,254,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $155,489,000 after buying an additional 1,198,307 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Western Digital by 3,776.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 457,806 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,211,000 after buying an additional 445,996 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Western Digital by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,883,000 after buying an additional 398,612 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,003.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 361,622 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

