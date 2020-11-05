Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vroom in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67. Vroom has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $253.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $782,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $52,816,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

