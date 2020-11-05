Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $684.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 12.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.