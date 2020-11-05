BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Hold

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

VCTR stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.92 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 20.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Victory Capital by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 800,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 247,470 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Victory Capital by 200.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 136,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 91,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Victory Capital by 1,929.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 124,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 118,399 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 28.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

