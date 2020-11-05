Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $31.41.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $803.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,424 shares in the company, valued at $202,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,904 shares of company stock worth $755,095 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

