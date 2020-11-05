UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of UMBF stock opened at $61.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $173,695.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 110,914 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after buying an additional 108,021 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 344,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after buying an additional 101,838 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after buying an additional 57,848 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 57,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

