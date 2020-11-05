Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

Shares of TNDM opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $17,128,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,945 shares of company stock worth $37,720,400. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Analyst Recommendations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report