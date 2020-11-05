Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TNDM. ValuEngine raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.13.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $123.74.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 161,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $17,128,950.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $596,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,745.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,945 shares of company stock worth $37,720,400. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.