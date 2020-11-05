Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on THRM. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $48.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $27.24 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $259.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Gentherm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

