Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TBK. Stephens cut Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 19,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $873,106.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,601 shares of company stock worth $3,381,722. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 85.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 44.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 273.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.