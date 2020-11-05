Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

