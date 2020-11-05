Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SYRS. JMP Securities upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $377.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,519. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $75,414.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 347,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,008.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,933 shares of company stock valued at $254,582. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYRS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,212,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,623,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,603,000 after acquiring an additional 344,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 103,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 182,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report