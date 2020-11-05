SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ SP opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $450.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. On average, analysts predict that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,112 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 817.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 346,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 329,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

