Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

