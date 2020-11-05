Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report