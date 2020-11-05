Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report