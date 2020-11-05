Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.08.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $22.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 3.36. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 5,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,530.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,811 shares in the company, valued at $655,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

