BidaskClub Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Sell

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Analyst Recommendations for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report