BidaskClub Downgrades SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) to Sell

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.62.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. 66.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

