Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of RPAY opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

