Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.82.

Shares of RPAY opened at $25.93 on Thursday. Repay has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Repay had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $36.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repay will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repay news, President Shaler Alias sold 156,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $3,779,580.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 315,060 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 188,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,367,263.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Repay by 244.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report