Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,889,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after purchasing an additional 254,237 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,931 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $41,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

