Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $51.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.49. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $545.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 208,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.