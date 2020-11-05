Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.
Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $781.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,061 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 466,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
About Protagonist Therapeutics
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.