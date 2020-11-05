Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $781.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.04.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 438.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.9% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,367,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,858 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 26.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,165,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,061 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $17,898,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.2% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,383,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,747,000 after acquiring an additional 722,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 732.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 466,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

