BidaskClub Upgrades Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Hold

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Pluralsight has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.44.

In other Pluralsight news, Director Karenann K. Terrell sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $666,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $145,862.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,203 shares of company stock worth $1,440,002. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Pluralsight by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Pluralsight by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pluralsight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pluralsight by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pluralsight by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

