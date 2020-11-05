Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYOK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Myokardia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Cowen lowered Myokardia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.09.

Get Myokardia alerts:

Shares of Myokardia stock opened at $224.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 2.07. Myokardia has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $224.61.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.19. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOK. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Myokardia by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Myokardia during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Myokardia by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Myokardia by 852.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Myokardia during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.