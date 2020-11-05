Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSSC. ValuEngine raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $25.88 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSSC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

