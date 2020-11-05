PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCAR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.07. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $93.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

