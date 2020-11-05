Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.53 million. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 2,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $408,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

