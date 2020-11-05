Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 341.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

