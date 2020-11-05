National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
NWLI stock opened at $187.98 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.70.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
