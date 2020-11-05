National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NWLI stock opened at $187.98 on Thursday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $683.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.70.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $216.02 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 112.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.