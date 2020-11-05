New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NGD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96.
About New Gold
Read More: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.