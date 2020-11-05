New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

New Gold (NASDAQ:NGD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NGD opened at $2.00 on Thursday. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Watford Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Warner Music Group Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Western Digital Cut to Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Vroom Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
Veeco Instruments Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold
BidaskClub Lowers Victory Capital to Hold


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report