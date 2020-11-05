Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $19.56 on Thursday. Perspecta has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Perspecta news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

