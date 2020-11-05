Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $266.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 12.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -532.64 and a beta of 0.40. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $181.90 and a 12 month high of $288.80.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,990 shares in the company, valued at $729,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,241 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,229 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

