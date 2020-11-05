Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

PRVB stock opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $793.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Provention Bio by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,525,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after buying an additional 1,514,137 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 51.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,133,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,097,000 after purchasing an additional 720,415 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,672,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Provention Bio by 231.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 354,523 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

