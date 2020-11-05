Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NAVI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Navient will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $52,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Navient by 3.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Navient by 24.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Navient by 9.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 18,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Navient by 34.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.