Nexstar Media Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,857 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 366 call options.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $868,962.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,409 shares in the company, valued at $13,771,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,758 shares in the company, valued at $165,427.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,057 shares of company stock worth $1,288,227 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,879 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 401,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,620,000 after purchasing an additional 100,040 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $85.27. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $133.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $914.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

