Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:NAIL)

Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:NAIL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,834 call options on the company. This is an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,533 call options.

Shares of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAIL. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.