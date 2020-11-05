Sangamo Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,323 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average volume of 1,748 call options.

SGMO opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.13. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 91.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 334.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

