StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 16,468 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 230% compared to the average daily volume of 4,990 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. CWM LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $58.82 on Thursday. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $60.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.87 and a beta of 2.28.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.86. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

