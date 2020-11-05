Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 2,558 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $103.53.
NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.21. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.