Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,163 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 180% compared to the average daily volume of 2,558 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $93.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.68. NetEase has a twelve month low of $53.17 and a twelve month high of $103.53.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.21. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 34.69%. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.