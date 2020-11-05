Paycom Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,660 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 170% compared to the average volume of 1,355 call options.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $397.43 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $397.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 131.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.55, for a total value of $2,980,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3,748.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.35.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

