Investors Purchase Large Volume of Sarepta Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,417 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,840 call options.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 797.1% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $151.90 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $78.06 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.