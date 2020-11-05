Brokers Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.04). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at $148,832,326.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nexstar Media Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Nexstar Media Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares Call Options
Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares Call Options
Sangamo Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Sangamo Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UnitedHealth Group
Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on UnitedHealth Group
StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume
StoneCo Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NetEase
Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on NetEase


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report