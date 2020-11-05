Brokers Offer Predictions for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($3.04). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($5.07) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BHVN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $89.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.35) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after buying an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares in the company, valued at $148,832,326.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 6,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $394,002.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,508,616 shares in the company, valued at $148,008,344. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,218,883 in the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

