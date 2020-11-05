Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $15.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $16.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2020 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.52 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,852.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,713.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,107.29 and a twelve month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,714.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,675.47.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.59 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.