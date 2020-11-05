Analysts Set Expectations for Cable One, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Cable One in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $10.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.26. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2020 earnings at $11.79 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $44.37 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Cable One stock opened at $1,900.39 on Wednesday. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,031.39 and a 1-year high of $2,044.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,805.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,813.02.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 312.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cable One in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 15.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,924.69, for a total value of $621,674.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,553.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,935,430 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

