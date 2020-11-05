Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Decreased by Analyst

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($7.92) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

EXPE opened at $98.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Markston International LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

