Brokers Set Expectations for Lemonade, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.81) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $96.51.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

