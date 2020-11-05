Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $151.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.04.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $130.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.04. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $137.97.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,792.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,982,181.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,859.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

