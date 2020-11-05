Brokers Issue Forecasts for Groupon, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Groupon in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the coupon company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Groupon’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.12) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.24. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

